The magazine’s 30th anniversary issue is being handled by Big Issue suppliers.

To commemorate the publication’s 30th anniversary, the Big Issue has put 30 of its vendors in command of the publication.

Some of the men and women who are more frequently seen selling the magazine have been given complete creative autonomy.

This week’s special edition features stories, interviews, artwork, and poems from Big Issue sellers all over the UK, as well as a front cover produced by Rich Rowe, a Big Issue vendor and artist residing in London.

The special edition includes an interview with Clive, a Big Issue vendor and writer from Plymouth who finished his GCSEs this summer at the age of 58, and Christopher Eccleston, a Doctor Who actor and Big Issue ambassador.

The voiceover for The Big Issue’s new video was also given by the actor.

“I believe that purchasing a weekly issue of The Big Issue shows that we care,” he stated. It was a pleasure to be a part of this video for The Big Issue’s 30th anniversary since it highlights the organization’s essential work, as well as what it means to the vendors who are a part of it and why supporting their work is so important.”

“In the very first edition, I said I wanted to see the magazine written by vendors – and 30 years later, here we are,” said Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue. I can’t think of a better way to commemorate The Big Issue’s 30th anniversary.

“Over the years, we’ve had numerous contributions from our merchants, and I’ve always found that the quality of the work they create is on par with anything else. This is an excellent issue, and I hope you will appreciate it as much as I did.”

“Thirty years on, The Big Issue remains an important part of the lives of thousands of people,” said Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue. Those that The Big Issue is here to assist have been at the center of all we’ve done over the years.

“And as we approach our 30th birthday, we thought the best way to commemorate the anniversary would be to dedicate a whole edition of the magazine to our vendors, providing them with a platform to express their joys and pastimes, as well as to showcase their work.”

