The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns, with Baby Yoda joining the famed balloon lineup.

After the pandemic curtailed last year’s festive celebration, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning this year looking more like typical, allowing fans to line New York streets and balloon holders to participate, according to the Associated Press.

The parade’s official route was unveiled by Macy’s on Monday, and it will contain new balloons and floats such as a Grogu balloon, also known as Baby Yoda, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee balloons.

This year’s parade will feature 15 enormous character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, ten marching bands, nine performance groups, celebrities, over 800 clowns, and Santa Claus as the grand finale.

“Macy’s has put on a spectacular show for our 95th anniversary, complete with a brilliant array of high-flying balloons, animated floats, and outstanding entertainers. With the revival of this beloved tradition, we can’t wait to assist New York City and the rest of the country kick off the holiday season “The parade’s executive producer, Will Coss, remarked

With confirmation of vaccination, visitors will be able to witness the balloons that were inflated the day before the parade. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

The casts of Six and Moulin Rouge! will represent Broadway. Wicked and The Musical The Rockettes, as well as the cast of the upcoming NBC live production of Annie, will be in attendance.

New floats will be headed by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps from Girls5eva, as well as Nelly and Jordan Fisher and Jon Batiste on an alligator-themed float showcasing Louisiana’s music, food, and culture.

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, Muppets from “Sesame Street,” and the three past and current hosts of “Blue’s Clues,” Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, and Josh Dela Cruz, are among the other celebrities in attendance.

Astronaut Snoopy, The Boss Baby, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Chase from Paw Patrol, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from Ryan’s World, Papa Smurf from The Smurfs, Sonic the Hedgehog, and SpongeBob SquarePants are among the returning balloons.

