The machete-wielding dealer attacked a stranger, the mother collapsed after eating, and the bomb investigation continues.

In a horrific attack, a drug dealer showed up at a stranger’s house and attacked him with a machete.

On April 18 of this year, Anthony Hather arrived at his victim’s home in Warrington, mistaking it for someone else’s.

In what is believed to have been a mix-up of addresses, the 31-year-old brought a machete to the residence before fighting with the homeowner and hitting him with the machete, which had its protective cover on.

Three individuals have been charged as part of the investigation into the death of a young father.

Hather, of Biggin Court, Padgate, was apprehended when the guy he attacked bit Hather in the ensuing battle and found a piece of his skin trapped in his mouth.

The 31-year-old carried out the attack while on bail after being detained in 2019 on suspicion of trafficking cannabis, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

A mother had breathing problems after eating a dinner with her family in a restaurant and fainted in the parking lot.

On September 11th of last year, the family went to the Haute Dolci restaurant in the Coliseum Shopping Park in Ellesmere Port.

Amy Taylor had gone out to eat with her husband and daughter after being diagnosed with a nut allergy earlier this year.

The mother told the waitress she had a nut allergy and asked if the food she wanted to order contained nuts or was prepared away from nuts, according to the court. The dish was nut-free, according to the waitress.

Amy had a strong allergic reaction to the food, which included a tight chest and breathing difficulties.

A bomb disposal crew returned to a Liverpool street at the center of the terror attack investigation on Sunday.

The counter-terrorism investigation into the taxi bomb attack at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is centered on Rutland Avenue, which is adjacent to Sefton Park in the L17 region.

The individual suspected of building the Improvised Explosive Device he was carrying was confirmed by Counter Terrorism Police North West. “The summary has come to an end.”