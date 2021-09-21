The M62 slip way has been stopped after a violent accident that has left a man injured.

Following a “severe” crash on the M62 this morning, a man was rushed to the hospital.

On Tuesday, September 21, at around 8.45 a.m., two lorries collided near junction 9 of the freeway.

The westbound exit slip way was closed due to a “severe accident,” according to Inrix.

The accident prompted a huge emergency response, which included the fire department, police, ambulance, advanced paramedic, reaction vehicle, and operations commander.

North West Ambulance stated that they responded to the incident and transported a guy in his 60s to the hospital.

“At 8.51am on Tuesday 21 September police were alerted to complaints of a collision on the westbound slip lane of the M62 at junction 9, Winwick,” a Cheshire police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“There were two HGVs involved in the crash. As a result of the event, one individual was hurt and transferred to Aintree Hospital.

“At the scene, recovery efforts are ongoing.”