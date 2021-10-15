The M6 will be closed for’some time’ after a catastrophic crash that has left two people seriously injured.

After a serious collision involving a car, van, and truck, the M6 is not anticipated to reopen for’some time.’

At roughly 9.45 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the northbound section of the road between junctions 16 and 17.

On the road, a car and a lorry collided, causing the car to tip over onto its side.

The police, ambulance, air ambulance, and fire department are all still on the site.

A woman and another individual are believed to have been gravely injured.

“Avoid the area,” North West Motorways Police stated in a statement. “The southbound is also closed for Helimed to land.”

“All traffic is momentarily halted and motionless traffic due to accident, a car and two lorries involved on M6 Northbound after J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe),” according to an update from traffic monitoring site Inrix.

“Traffic was held until around 10:05 when lanes three and four (of four) were closed.”

The motorway will now be closed ‘for some time,’ according to National Highways.

“National Highways is alerting drivers that the M6 northbound between junction 16 (Stoke-On-Trent) and junction 17 (Congleton) is closed following a serious incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Because a police-led investigation is currently underway at the scene, the northbound carriageway is not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours.”

“Traffic is backed up for nine miles back towards junction 14 (Stafford) due to delays of at least two hours on the approach to the scene.”

Following the incident, Cheshire Police are looking for witnesses, notably the driver of a MAN HGV hauling a blue container.

“Police were called to an accident involving an HGV, a van, and a car at 9.50 a.m. this morning,” a spokesperson said.

“A potential witness is the driver of a MAN HGV carrying a blue container, and police are looking for him.”

“It’s thought that two persons were gravely injured.” The northbound lane is closed at junction 16, and emergency personnel are still on the site. The van and car are currently being removed from the roadway.

“Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police,” said the statement.

