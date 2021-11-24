The M6 was held up while an ambulance was dispatched to a two-car accident.

As emergency services respond to a two-car incident on the M6, traffic is backed up for kilometers.

At 3.40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, emergency services rushed to Warrington’s M6 junction 21A after reports of a two-car crash.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered an Audi and a Toyota Auris had collided on the northbound road.

The North West Ambulance Service is also on the scene, and one of the passengers has minor injuries, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

It’s unknown whether or not they’ve been brought to the hospital.

The M6 is currently stopped in two lanes as emergency services and recovery crews deal with the accident.

National Highways reports that there are currently delays back to J19.

According to a representative, "Due to a road traffic collision, two lanes of the M6 northbound within J21 in Cheshire are closed. Delays have been reported all the way back to J19. Police from the North West Motorway Police Department are on their way to the area."

