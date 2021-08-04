The M6 is experiencing severe delays following a collision between a lorry and a car at the Lymm Interchange.

A rush hour collision involving a lorry and a car at Lymm Interchange has caused serious delays on the M6 this morning.

Highways England has released images of traffic delays after a crash on the motorway southbound at Junction 20 for the M56 forced the closure of two lanes (Lymm Interchange).

INRIX, a traffic monitoring service, reports “serious delays” with traffic backed up for seven miles.

No details on any casualties have been released at this time, however INRIX reports that the lorry has already been removed from the area.

According to Highways England, traffic returning to Junction 22 Winwick is presently causing delays of up to 40 minutes, and travellers are advised to leave additional time for their travels.

Drivers should be aware. “M6 southbound at #J20 / Lymm Services (#LymmInterchange #A50 #LymmPoplar2000Services) 2 lanes have been closed due to a collision,” Highways England tweeted.

“On the southbound across #ThelwallViaduct, traffic has returned to #J22.”