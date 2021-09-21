The M6 interchange will be closed while a multi-million pound bridge is being constructed.

This weekend, a section of the M6 will be closed as National Highways finishes work on a new £43 million bridge.

The M6 junction 19 at Knutsford will be closed from the evening of Saturday, September 25, through the morning of Monday, September 27.

The road will be closed while the new ‘congestion-busting’ bridge above the highway is constructed.

It will connect to the freeway and the A556 to increase traffic flow in the area.

The bridge’s construction began in March 2020 and was supposed to be completed by the end of August.

However, due to a global lack of supplies caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the project has been delayed by a few months.

National Highways said it always arranges roadwork around huge public events to minimize disturbance.

Because of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm), the junction will be closed from 9 p.m. on Saturday (September 25) to 6 a.m. on Monday (27 September).

The M6 will remain open in both directions despite the closure of the junction.

Junction 19 is closed, which means there is no access to or from the highway.

The A556 will be blocked from junction 7 of the westbound M56 to its intersection with the northbound A5033.

There will be detours in place, with additional information and project specifics available at: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/north-west/m6-junction-19/