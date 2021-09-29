The M6 and M56 highway services have run out of fuel.

Filling stations at highway service stations have ran out of petrol.

Monitoring service for travelers Both the Chester Services on the M56 and the Charnock Richard Services on the M6 have ran out of fuel, according to Inrix.

“No fuel available at Chester Services at the diesel pumps on M56 at J14 A5117,” according to a statement. Lymm Services at J9 is the next available service (M6 Lymm Interchange).

Hundreds of gas stations, including Merseyside garages, have a £30 restriction.

“On the M6 Southbound at Charnock Richard Services, there is no fuel available at the diesel pumps. It’s halfway between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Birmingham) (Standish). Lymm Services at J20 is the next accessible service.”

The announcement comes after Boris Johnson urged people to buy gasoline in a normal manner rather than in a panic.

The Prime Minister describes the situation on the forecourts as “stabilizing,” and a government source claims that military are on the way to assist.

A decision to place 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, allowing them to begin training in the event that they are called upon.

“They’re still on standby but may now start training now that it’s approved,” a source said of another 150 drivers’ mates who are ready to help out as part of the military effort.

Officials from the business department and the Ministry of Defense are collaborating with the gasoline industry to determine where the drivers will be most useful.

Mr Johnson attempted to ease anxieties about supply chain issues plaguing firms across the country on Tuesday.

“We are now starting to see the situation improve, and we are hearing from industry that supply is returning to the forecourt in a normal manner,” he said.

“And I would just really advise everyone to just go about their business as usual, fill up as usual when you absolutely need it, and things will start to improve,” she says.

“What we want to do is make sure that we have all the preparations necessary to get through to Christmas and beyond, not just in the supply in the petrol stations, but all parts of our supply chain.”