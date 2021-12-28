The M56 has been closed near Manchester Airport due to a “major” police incident.

Officers have shut down the M56 westbound between Wythenshawe Junction 4 and Manchester Airport Junction 5.

There are emergency services on the site, including highway police and traffic management personnel.

“The M56 J4 will be closed for some time owing to a severe police incident,” a North West Motorway police official stated.

“All traffic is expected to exit the network at J4 on the westbound carriageway,” says the statement.

Officers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are on the site to assist with traffic control.

A detour has been put in place, according to National Highways.

The solid black square diversion symbol on traffic signs should be followed by drivers:

Turn left onto Simonsway going east at the M56 J4/Simonsway intersection.

Turn right onto Shadow Moss Road heading south from the intersection of Simonsway and Shadow Moss Road.

Continue on Shadow Moss Road until it reaches Ringway Road, then merge into it.

Continue on Ringway Road until you reach the B5166 Styal Road intersection, then turn right onto the B5166.

Turn right onto the A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road at the intersection with the B5166.

