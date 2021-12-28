The M56 driver’s ‘Liverpool’ justification has divided readers.

Police pulled up a car when he stopped on the hard shoulder to look up “directions to Liverpool” on his sat nav, sparking a discussion about who was in the right.

Some people believe he did the right thing, while others believe he should have continued driving until he found a safe location.

Officers stopped the grey Nissan Qashqai on the hard shoulder of the M56 near Manchester Airport.

The blatant Christmas tree of a drug dealer contributed to his demise.

Police investigated why the car had come to a halt on the hard shoulder near a busy road.

The driver explained that he had picked up people from a flight at Manchester Airport and was trying to figure out how to get them to Liverpool using their sat nav.

The driver received a Traffic Offence Report after speaking with officers (TOR).

North West Motorway Police posted a photo of the automobile on the M56’s hard shoulder on Twitter to alert others about the risky maneuver.

Readers of The Washington Newsday expressed themselves in a variety of ways.

“He did the correct thing by pausing to examine the sat nav,” JoeSiffredi stated. It wasn’t done while driving. It is not illegal to stop on the hard shoulder to inspect your tyres, etc. Then return to the highway when it is safe to do so.” “The hard shoulder is for emergencies, not to use sat nav or check your tyres,” commented tony8297. “The prosecution is right.” “You can’t just stop on the hard shoulder to put a post code in your sat nav,” ScouseMouse stated. That should be completed before you leave. It’s not illegal to use a sat nav while driving, but if you can’t do it safely, pull over to a service station.” “It’s a busy section of the road,” Joseph Baker explained, “and the police could have just said sorry it’s not ideal to stop on a hard shoulder to rectify a sat nav, drive off sir and take the first exit and stop somewhere safe and then correct sat nav.” Helen Natalya- “So they want you to drive and figure out the sat nav and possibly crash?” Ann asked. “Come off the road at the next exit, pull into a,” Phil Ratcliffe advised. “The summary comes to an end.”