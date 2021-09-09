The luxury £225 Liberty Advent Calendar is worth £84.

It’s advent calendar season (yeah, we know), and all of the major brand releases have begun.

Each year, Liberty London is one of the most sought-after, elegant options, and its calendar is often sold out, so it’s worth trying to get your hands on one.

Whether you’re looking for chocolate, toys, cosmetic products, or anything else in the shape of an advent calendar, we’ve got you covered.

Liberty London is a must-consider, with over £840 worth of beauty buys inside to make your Christmas countdown even more spectacular.

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is one of the few popular calendars that sells out every year, and it has seen a rush of customers go to stores on the day it was released – and we can see why.

What’s inside the calendar this year?

Liberty Behind the doors of London’s advent calendar for 2021 will come 25 beauty must-haves.

Inside, you’ll find big names in make-up, skincare, wellness, and hair care, including Olaplex, Omorovicza, and Dermalogica.

There are 19 full-size goods, miniatures, and a voucher to spend at Liberty, as well as a single Golden Ticket worth £5,000 to spend at Liberty for one lucky buyer.

It’s worth noting that the Liberty London advent calendar has been the company’s fastest-selling product in nearly 150 years – and with £840 worth of delights inside, it’s no surprise.

It is priced at £225, which represents a significant savings, and it is filled with the best beauty brands available.

Last year’s calendar included £789 worth of merchandise, while this year’s had just over £600.

This year’s edition includes the following:

