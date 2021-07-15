The Lucian Freud show at Tate Liverpool will be the first in the North West in 35 years.

Tate Liverpool has been recognized for its summer exhibitions throughout the years, and this year’s will be no exception.

Lucian Freud, widely regarded as Britain’s best portrait painter of the twentieth century, follows in the footsteps of Monet, Klimt, Turner, Picasso, and a slew of other notables.

The work of Sigmund Freud is known for its unflinching criticism. His stare is cold and merciless. Most people’s self-esteem would plummet after seeing their rolls of fat, wrinkles, and glum looks reproduced in this fashion on paint, thus the reactions of his sitters have always piqued my interest.

When his portrait of the Queen was presented in 2001, there was an uproar, despite the fact that he had avoided painting her naked, as was his habit.

Some critics demanded that the monarch be imprisoned. Others dubbed the artwork his most egregious blunder.

Laura Bruni, the curator of Lucian Freud: Real Lives at Tate Liverpool, wanted to focus on the lives of his subjects as well as the artist. They were frequently friends or family members, whom he photographed several times over the course of several years.

Bruni cites his paintings of Australian-born performance artist Leigh Bowery as an excellent illustration of Freud’s ability to bring out hidden aspects of individuals.

Bowery was the main attraction of Taboo, a 1980s London nightclub known as the city’s “most debauched.” His performance make-up consisted of a painted mask and pierced nipples. His act included delivering birth to his wife using a sausage-wrapped umbilical cord.

Despite this, Freud depicted him as a nude man, slumped in a chair or laying on a pile of white sheets with one leg dangling over a bare striped mattress, free of all costumes and decorations.

“The head of Leigh Bowery is absolutely fantastic, and you can really get a sense of him and his relationship with Lucian Freud,” Bruni added.

"He was a fantastic performer. The paintings, on the other hand, portray a vulnerable person.