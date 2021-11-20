The lowest ever BBC Strictly Come Dancing scores, from Ann Widdecombe through David James.

Strictly Come Dancing is heating up as the couples draw closer to the all-important final.

The dance duos have improved their moves after weeks of rehearsal and constructive criticism, with most now scoring a very decent score each week.

While the best performances are generally remembered, a select number have become legendary for failing to please the judging panel.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

Some people appear to have an easier time dancing than others.

Poor celebs have even received a one-star rating for their efforts. They are blessed.

Let’s take a look at some of the lowest scores in Strictly history to give those renowned faces another chance to shine.

All of the dances below received a maximum of 12 points.

Nancy received the lowest score in the series with her first routine.

After Nancy had some trouble with her feather boa, Bruno Tonioli described her performance to a “curtain stuck on a spin cycle,” according to the Huffington Post.

Craig, Len, Alesha, and Bruno each gave her and Anton 1, 4, 3, 4 points.

In week five, Nancy was voted off the show.

Susannah Constantine’s debut on the Strictly dance floor was a disaster.

The judges were not impressed with the dance, which saw Anton Du Beke emerge from beneath her massive hoop skirt.

Craig, Darcey, Shirley, and Bruno received the following scores: 1, 4, 4, 3.

After his debut Strictly Come Dancing performance, British rowing champion James Cracknell was observed wiping away a tear.

The judges were harsh on the double Olympic gold medalist for his performance of Spandau Ballet’s Tango to Gold.

Acid-tongued New judge Motsi Mabuse told him to “allow us in,” while Craig Revel Horwood called him “lethargic.”

Craig, Motsi, Shirley, and Bruno received 2, 3, 3, 3 points each.

The 63-year-old former Tory MP lacked rhythm and had no dance talent, but she made audiences laugh with her remarks and self-deprecation.

Ann pushed partner Anton away when he gyrated in front of her and buttoned up his shirt after he ripped it open during the salsa dance.

It was the lowest score for a salsa at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”