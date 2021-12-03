The ‘loving’ grandfather was slain by a ‘careless’ delivery driver.

After going past red traffic lights, a delivery driver murdered a grandfather on a pedestrian crossing.

In Southport, Edward Parkinson hit 84-year-old John Hart with the wing mirror of his blue Iveco van.

Mr Hart’s mourning family described him as a “lovely” man who died from a terrible head injury.

Parkinson’s victim would still be alive today, according to a judge, if he had been paying attention to the road.

“I’ve no doubt you will have to live with that for the rest of your life,” Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, said of the 64-year-old of “positive excellent character.”

Parkinson, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was working overnight for Menzies Distribution on December 11, 2019, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

He finished his last delivery at Morrisons in Southport before travelling north on Lord Street at 8.40 a.m., expecting to return to a Preston depot.

Parkinson was speeding through a broad single lane near Beales Department Store, doing 24 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Prosecutor Jamie Baxter said that as he approached a pelican crossing, an Arriva bus ahead of him halted after passing a bus stop.

The light turned from amber to red, and the bus “slowed to a stop,” according to Mr Baxter.

The victim, who had a green pedestrian light, began crossing the road from left to right.

“By the time the deadly incident occurred, the traffic signals had been displaying red for roughly six seconds,” Mr Baxter said.

Sarah Byron, who was following Parkinson’s vehicle, saw it overtake the bus and accelerate.

“She put her hands on her mouth in horror, because she could see he was going to go through a red light,” Mr Baxter added.

Mr Hart was originally concealed by the bus, according to him, and by the time Parkinson noticed him, it was “too late.”

Mr Hart was knocked unconscious and eventually died in hospital after his left wing mirror collided with him.

Parkinson got out of his van and walked back to where people were attempting to assist the victim before waiting for authorities.

In a March 2020 interview, he took responsibility and stated that he thought the lights were green.

