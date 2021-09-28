The lover sliced up the woman’s body and tossed it in the wheelie bin.

A coroner has found that a lady who was beaten over the head, hacked up, and thrown in a wheelie bin by her partner was unlawfully died.

Kirsty Simone Noden, often known as Kirby, was murdered at her home in Cheshire by her lover Dean Lowe.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Rooney described the terrible circumstances that led to a police officer coming face-to-face with her killer at her inquest today (September 28), according to Cornwall Live.

Kirby was born in Cheshire, but she lost contact with her family after her domineering boyfriend issued an ultimatum: it was either him or them.

The couple then relocated to Torquay in the South West of England before settling in Marazion, Cornwall.

She had children, according to the inquest, but they had been taken from her care due to her drug issues, which she shared with killer Lowe.

The couple shared a modest basement flat in Marazion, which would ultimately become the scene of her assassination.

After receiving a message from Lowe indicating that he had thrown his girlfriend in a wheelie bin, Kirby’s relative alerted Merseyside Police, the court heard.

DS Rooney said: “On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 1.12 a.m., Devon and Cornwall Police were notified to a call from Merseyside Police.”

“Toni-Anne Barlow contacted Merseyside Police after her cousin Dean Lowe sent her Facebook messages claiming he had thrown his girlfriend in a wheelie bin.

“A image of what seemed to be blood-splattered walls was included in the message.”

The couple’s flat was then visited by PC Neal, a local police.

According to DS Rooney, the officer discovered Lowe huddled behind the front entrance of the business.

He told PC Neal that he murdered Kirby and then threw her body parts into a wheelie bin.

He admitted that he didn’t know all the facts, but that he could see the images in his head.

Rooney, DS, stated Lowe then brought PC Neal down to the basement flat and showed him the blood-splattered murder scene.

PC Lowe informed Neal that the blood belonged to his girlfriend, and that he had already hacked up her body. “The summary has come to an end.”