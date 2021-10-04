The lovely 101 Dalmatians moment is recreated by a Disney fan puppy, which transports viewers back in time.

A Dalmatian puppy has discovered her favorite Disney film, and she blends in perfectly with the rest of the ensemble.

The little dog, appropriately named Dottie, is obsessed with the 1961 classic 101 Dalmatians.

Dottie leaps up to the TV for a better look in the charming TikTok video while Perdita, Pongo, and the pups are watching the Kanine Krunchies commercial.

The small Dalmatian is a perfect complement for Lucky, Rolo, Patch, and Freckles, and has a name to match.

The footage posted by @ktencarp, which has 1.6 million views, has swooned Disney fans. But it wasn’t the only thing that made the audience’s hearts melt.

Viewers immediately noticed that Dottie’s owners were watching the film on a VHS device next to their retro gaming system.

“101 Dalmatians, an N64, and a VCR,” one said. What year are we in? “Have I traveled across time?”

“Cute puppy, but N64 and Super Nintendo?” exclaimed another.

The 102nd Dalmatian is a hit with viewers, with one remarking, “It would only make sense that that’s her favorite movie.”

According to The Kennel Club, the popularity of Dalmatians skyrocketed after the debut of the film in 1961, with registrations nearly doubling from 791 to 1,549 between 1959 and 1963.

By 1968, it had risen to number 13 in popularity, with approximately 4,000 annual registrations, when the live-action version was published in 1996.

“The spotted dogs remained in the top 20 most popular breeds in the UK until 2004, when numbers began to dwindle, much to the relief of Dalmatian breed rescue workers who experience firsthand the implications of a puppy sale gone wrong,” according to the Kennel Club.

When Cruella was released in May, the club expressed fear that there might be another rise in the number of Dalmatians registered as a result of her appearance on the big screen.

“We sometimes see trends for certain dog breeds shift as a result of what people see in films or on television, and the Dalmatian, an exquisite breed that can turn heads in its own right, is certainly no exception,” said Bill Lambert, a representative for The Kennel Club.

