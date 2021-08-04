The Love Island mansion will be thrown into chaos as a pair will be dumped.

A shocking dumping was disclosed at the end of Tuesday’s Love Island show.

Iain Stirling, the narrator, urged the audience to vote for their favorite couple, with the couple with the fewest votes facing expulsion from the villa.

The pair with the fewest votes is expected to be kicked off the show.

Fans of Love Island have issued a warning to other viewers ahead of an explosive episode.

“Now Sam is going to be dumped when we all vote Mary out #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Wait, no one is going to vote for Liberty, and Jake, I don’t want to see Liberty go home,” a second individual added. #LoveIsland NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

“Can we all vote for Sam and Mary?” another tweeted. Not because of her, but because Sam is deserving of so much more #LoveIsland.”

In Tuesday’s episode, new couples were formed as a result of another recoupling.

After the boys were given the opportunity three times in a row, the girls were given the opportunity to choose who they recoupled with this time.

No one was sent home, but tensions were high as spectators waited to see who would make the final decision.

Millie Court chose to recouple with Liam Reardon despite their falling out after Liam grew close to Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, in an unexpected turn of events.