The Louise Woodward documentary ‘upsets’ viewers.

Louise Woodward, from Elton in Cheshire, was at the center of a trial in 1997 that stunned the world and caught the attention of a worldwide audience.

The trial became one of the most high-profile American court cases ever involving a British defendant.

The Trial of Louise Woodward, a documentary about how a 19-year-old au pair was convicted of involuntary manslaughter of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen while caring for him in his home in Newton, Massachusetts, broadcast on ITV tonight.

Louise Woodward, a teen babysitter, was found guilty of murdering an infant boy.

Five days after being taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston, the baby was reported to have died from shaken baby syndrome symptoms.

Matthew was put into a coma and died on February 9, 1997, as a result of a broken skull, a subdural haematoma, and retinal haemorrhages.

He also had a fractured wrist when he died, which was an unreported and unexplained injury from a month before.

Louise was arrested and held in detention for eight months before going on trial in Boston on October 6, 1997.

Viewers reminisced about seeing the trial unfold live on television at the time.

Lisa stated, “She was so young, so naive… I remember her smiling in court… I don’t think she realized how serious it was at the time. Having said that, I believe she was innocent. Definitely.” Rich stated, ” “I recall seeing the case unfold live on Sky News. I awoke on the day of the decision, and I was heartbroken for her when she was pronounced guilty and then collapsed.” Jon stated, ” “Wow, watching Louise Woodward’s trial on @ITV reminds me of being in sixth grade and being close friends with her sister… That trial lasted one entire year!!! #throwback” The trial was not broadcast live in the United Kingdom, thus viewers had to wait for normal news programs to obtain the first developments.

By the time the UK had access to live coverage of the trial, they were only interested in the defense case, which favored Louise’s innocence.

Louise was alleged to have barely shown up in the documentary. “The summary has come to an end.”