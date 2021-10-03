The ‘loud vocal encouragement’ of a police canine aids in the capture of a suspect.

Merseyside Police’s Mersey Police Dogs division paid thanks to one of its four-legged companions today for assisting them during an incident last night (Saturday, October 3).

Following the disappearance of a male from a stolen vehicle, Police Dog Quga seized the initiative and was on the scene, picking up the offender’s track and directing officers to a street that led to an address being identified.

Officers noted that some loud vocal “encouragement by Quga then assisted to find the male suspect inside,” and that the incident was brought to a close.

Quga’s value to the force has been recognized, but it takes months for a dog to master their skills.

Before entering active service with their police handler, most police dogs will go through four to six months of basic training.

