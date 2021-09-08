The lottery jackpot will carry over to Saturday, with a top prize of £4.1 million expected.

After no one claimed a top prize winning ticket on Wednesday, the National Lottery jackpot was rolled over to Saturday.

According to the National Lottery, the Saturday jackpot will now be worth an estimated £4.1 million.

One winner took home the second largest prize of £1 million for matching five numbers and the bonus ball, while 32 tickets won £1,750 for matching five of the six numbers.

13, 56, 03, 14, 04, 38, and 52 were the winning Lotto numbers, with the bonus number being 52.

A set of eight balls and the Merlin draw mechanism were used.

No one was able to match all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, but three players were able to receive £13,000 by matching four of them.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 07, 38, 22, 32, with 14 as the Thunderball.

Although no one won the top prize of £500,000, one lucky player received the second-largest reward of £5,000 after matching five numbers.