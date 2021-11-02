The ‘lost town’ of Liverpool, where citizens are stranded.

A worried councilman claims that residents in a ‘forgotten town’ are being ‘failed’ owing to a lack of critical services.

Residents say there are no direct bus routes from Halewood to locations like Whiston, St Helens, and Widnes, prompting a movement for better public transportation.

This has caused issues for teenagers traveling to and from college, people traveling to and from hospital appointments, and even the elderly who are unable to use the local stores on Leathers Lane.

Nan was obliged to sell her property in order to reclaim money stolen from a charity.

Joanne Harvey, an independent councillor, has linked up with community group Halewood Voice in an attempt to have residents’ concerns heard, claiming that they are currently being “let down” and “left out.”

“This has been going on for many years,” she told The Washington Newsday. You won’t grasp the effort unless you use their services.

“For example, the college bus from Halewood to Cronton is excellent, but if it’s full, they drive past us, and what about if youngsters want to work in the afternoon, they can’t if they have to wait all day.”

“Whiston Hospital is our major hospital, and since the Whiston bus was discontinued, many have been unable to get there.” People are being forced to travel to Widnes’ Job Centre, which, while it appears on a map to be close, is actually two buses away.

“Halewood’s only direct bus service is towards town.”

Cllr Harvey has urged Knowsley Council to take immediate action to prevent residents from becoming stuck.

“All we want to do is aid our neighbors,” she stated. We are and feel excluded. How can we ask our residents to do something we know we wouldn’t be able to do? I’d have no idea how to go to the Widnes Job Centre.

“We’re failing our children.” We are failing if they can’t get to college to acquire an education. Even a direct bus to Speke would provide individuals with work opportunities and hope.

“Halewood is being betrayed; we must fight for everything, including our stores, parks, and now crucial bus routes.” It must suit the demands of the community.

“Everyone’s bus problems are unique, but we’ve had enough of it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”