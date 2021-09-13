The lost museum at Spaceport Wirral is remembered.

Following a report claiming that visitor numbers to Spaceport had decreased by thousands, Spaceport shuttered its doors for good at the end of 2019.

It was closed due to financial difficulties, and Eureka! has already began work on acquiring the building in Seacombe, Wirral.

We took a look back at some of the great recollections individuals had of Spaceport before it began to decrease in popularity.

With its planetarium, interactive zone, and sci-fi icons museum, the Wirral family attraction was well renowned for allowing children and parents to travel across space and time.

It first opened its doors in 2005 and has since welcomed hundreds of thousands of tourists over the course of over 15 years.

“It’s the end of an era as Spaceport closes its doors for the last time on December 31, 2019, paving way for the new and exciting chapter with Eureka!” it stated in a statement. Mersey.

“Since its inception in 2005, Spaceport, which is based at Mersey Ferries’ Seacombe terminal, has welcomed hundreds of thousands of tourists.

Spaceport also housed popular exhibitions on Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Wallace and Gromit, in addition to its permanent galleries on the theme of space exploration and interactive displays such as a planetarium and rocket simulator.

“But now, as the home of Eureka, the iconic terminal structure that once housed Spaceport has a bright new future ahead of it! Mersey is a brand-new science and discovery centre for kids and families.”

Before the shutdown, Spaceport thanked customers one last time on Facebook, writing: “Spaceport will close its doors for the final time at 4pm tomorrow. Thank you to everyone who has come to Spaceport over the last 14 years.

“We are very looking forward to Eureka’s debut! Mersey in 2022, and we can’t wait to share some behind-the-scenes footage with you.

“Follow Mersey Ferries for information and images of the development of Eureka Mersey over the next few years.”

It’s fair to assume that when the Spaceport’s closing was announced, there were varied reactions.

Many people had positive memories of the. “The summary has come to an end.”