The Los Angeles Unified School District has fired over 500 unvaccinated employees.

For refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, at least 496 workers of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) have been fired. The announcement comes as the district seeks to encourage kids entering their second semester to get their immunizations.

The school board voted 7-0 on Tuesday to fire 496 unvaccinated staff in two separate measures. According to the Associated Press, the amount represents less than 1% of the district’s overall staff.

“Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extraordinarily tough, but necessary decision to ensure the safety of those in our school communities,” Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said in a statement. Employees were expected to have received their second dosage of vaccination by Nov. 15 under the immunization obligation.

According to Fox-owned KTVU, the LA school system did not offer information on which work groups suffered the greatest layoffs or how many of those laid off were teachers. Employees who get immunized may be eligible for rehire, according to the district.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, most of the fired employees had been on leave since mid-October, when LAUSD employees were due to receive their first dose. However, the district faces a larger issue, with an estimated 34,000 pupils who have not yet been vaccinated.

The LAUSD enacted its own COVID-19 vaccination policy, requiring all children to get vaccinated. The rule was enforced ahead of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a state policy requiring vaccines by age group. By July, the policy should be in effect. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, kids who have not yet received their first vaccine dosage will not be ready for the start of the LAUSD’s second semester on January 10.

Students who have not received all of their vaccinations or who are exempt from vaccination have two options: enroll in the district’s independent study program or exit the Los Angeles public school system.

Meanwhile, according to KNBC, two children’s non-profit organizations have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court to challenge the vaccine mandate for students. The LAUSD has not yet announced any vaccination deadline extensions, so it is unclear how it will respond to the complaint. The lawsuit will be discussed by the school board on Thursday.