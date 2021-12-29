The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a family who vanished after their baby tested positive for cocaine.

A family of five has gone missing in Los Angeles, just days after the couple’s three-week-old newborn was found to be cocaine positive. Police said they were looking for Luis Avalos and Arely Anaya, who had been reported missing with their three children, in a statement.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) informed the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday to report an investigation into “general negligence and drugs abuse involving three children,” according to KTLA 5.

Avalos and Anaya are said to have fled Sun Valley with their three children: King Anaya, 5, Prince Anaya, 4, and Legend Avalos, who is three weeks old.

On Dec. 2, the day the baby was delivered, both the mother and the infant tested positive for cocaine use. According to reports, the DCFS was aware of the tests and contacted the parents many times in the first half of December.

However, after learning of the DCFS plans to remove the children and place them in protective custody, both Avalos and Anaya stopped returning phone calls.

Anaya and Avalos were arrested after the group contacted LAPD Foothill Juvenile Detectives of their intention to place the children in custody.

Officers found neither the parents nor the children when they arrived at their residence in the 8900 block of Haddon Avenue on Monday.

The couple was concerned, according to witnesses, that their children would be taken away. They left two days before Christmas, with Reno, Nevada, as a possible destination.

Any information on the family’s whereabouts should be reported to authorities by calling (818)-756-8861 on weekdays and 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) on weekends, according to the agency.

The Los Angeles Police Department has also issued photos of Luis Avalos and Arely Anaya in the hopes of locating them. There were no images of the kids accessible.

A Texas lady was recently sentenced to prison after both of her newborn daughters tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine. Sharissea Dawn Young admitted to using narcotics while pregnant and pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Family and Protective Services notified the police after the woman tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine. Her two daughters tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine in hair follicle tests. Young was sentenced to five years probation for the two charges to which she pled guilty.