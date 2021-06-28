The longest Covid case to date, with a man testing positive for 305 days.

Covid-19 infected a 72-year-old man for more than ten months, according to researchers, making it the longest-ever reported persistent infection with the virus.

The guy, identified by The Guardian as retired driving instructor Dave Smith from Bristol, tested positive for 305 days, according to academics.

Mr. Smith, who had a reduced immune system as a result of his medical issues, is alive and well and has tested negative for the virus.

“Whenever I went bad, I went very bad – down to death’s door,” he told The Guardian. My wife has begun planning a funeral five times.”

“I invited all the family in to make my peace with them,” he joked. “Right now, I wish I hadn’t said anything.”

In July, he will report his case at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Mr Smith’s infection is regarded to be the “longest infection known in the literature,” according to an abstract to be presented at the meeting.

Mr Smith was brought to hospital in May 2020 with a cough and fever, according to academics from the University of Bristol, North Bristol NHS Trust, and Public Health England.

He had Covid-19, according to a PCR test.

He was released after eight days, but he suffered from “severe dyspnea” and “interspersed acute deteriorations linked with fever,” necessitating additional hospitalizations in August, September, October, and December.

A case of persistent Sars-CoV-2 infection in an immunocompromised individual with signs of continuous infection is presented… To our knowledge, this is the longest infection ever documented in the literature.

The experts pointed out that a trial of daily remdesivir medication was halted in December 2020 after 17 days of ineffectiveness.

Casirivimab and imdevimab, monoclonal antibodies, were used to treat him subsequently.

According to the University of Bristol, Mr Smith was effectively treated with laboratory engineered antibodies.

His health improved rapidly as a result of the combined treatment, and the virus was not detectable in PCR tests 45 days later.

Since then, a combination of antibodies developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been used. (This is a brief piece.)