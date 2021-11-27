The long-forgotten community vanished without a trace 40 years ago.

Artists and historians are resurrecting a village that vanished from the map in the middle of the twentieth century.

The Skelmersdale Heritage Society has released a new calendar featuring the long-lost hamlet of ‘Stormy Corner’ in Skelmersdale.

Local artists are depicting the lost township, as well as a variety of elements of the new town, in paintings, according to Lancs Live.

The little-known hamlet known as ‘Stormy Corner’ is thought to have been located at the current Great Bear Warehouse on the Stanley Industrial Estate.

It ran from Berry Street to Summer Street, Mill Lane, and Vale Lane, passing beneath the current roundabout at Neverstitch Road.

Stormy Corner was a separate entity from adjacent Skelmersdale until the mid-nineteenth century, when it became a mining town.

The hamlet of Stormy Corner, a charming, rural spot with a handful of homes and three stores known as Fosters, a confectionery shop, Dugdale’s, a grocers, and Drapers, the Co-op, was very much off the beaten road.

The Beehive tavern and the Seven Stars pub were two of the hamlet’s two pubs. It also had a school that had been abandoned by the mid-twentieth century, as well as a Wesleyan Methodist Church.

It got its name from a burial that took place in the hamlet in the early 1800s, according to local mythology.

The wind was so strong during the funeral procession that it blew the coffin lid off, exposing the corpse to the assembled, horrified mourners.

Allan Foster, 73, recalls his childhood in Stormy Corner, where his family had relocated after the war when his father was assigned to the Royal Engineers in Burscough.

“It was roughly a half-mile from Skem, and there were about 50 dwellings,” he recalled.

"It was said to be named Stormy because it was a windy, stormy day in the 1830s, and a funeral cortege was making its way up Summer Street. The wind blew the coffin lid off as it rounded the bend. It would have been a horse-drawn carriage."