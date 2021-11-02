The lone surviving extremist on trial for the deadly Paris attacks recalls strong family ties.

On Tuesday, the lone survivor of the Islamic State group militants responsible for the November 2015 Paris attacks was questioned in public for the first time, speaking softly and reminiscing about days with his family.

Salah Abdeslam is one of 20 men charged with orchestrating the bombings that killed 130 people. He ran after discarding his defective bomb vest. That night, all of his fellow assailants who detonated their vests or fired at individuals died.

At the start of the trial, Abdeslam stated that he was a “warrior for Islamic State” and that the murders of so many innocent people were “nothing personal.”

On Tuesday, Abdeslam took a kinder approach to public questioning.

Brahim, one of Abdeslam’s older brothers, was killed the night of the attacks after detonating his explosive vest in a cafe. He also told the court about his other family members who visit him in prison and another sibling who was sacked from his municipal job following the attacks.

Six of the 20 men on trial are being tried in their absence for allegedly assisting the attackers with logistics or transportation.

The hearing came after five weeks of testimony from survivors, bereaved relatives, and others who had been affected by the attacks.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This week’s testimony focused on the defendants’ psychological backgrounds, beginning with Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini, who were with the group of assailants until the night before the attack. After the March 2016 attacks in Brussels, carried out by an overlapping cell of Islamic State militants, Abrini was captured.

After graduating from technical school, Abdeslam, a French citizen of Moroccan heritage who was born and reared in Belgium, bounced around from job to job, racking up a string of traffic violations and a burglary conviction.

He grew raised in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels and knew practically all of the people indicted alongside him. Abrini was his next-door neighbor as well as one of his closest pals. On the sidelines of the trial, the two had regular conversations.

“Molenbeek is a little village. Everyone is acquainted with one another “”Says Abdeslam,” he says. He talked about drinking with many defendants, gambling, and nights out. This is a condensed version of the information.