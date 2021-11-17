The lobster harvesting ban off the coast of Maine has been reinstated in an effort to protect rare whales.

An appeals court in the United States reinstated a ban on lobster harvesting off the coast of Maine in order to help save endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The Maine Lobstering Union obtained emergency relief a month ago to overturn the restriction, which covers hundreds of miles of fishing seas. They argued that the restriction would cause economic harm to the lobstering community.

The group also said that the prohibition isn’t “based on research” and that it won’t assist the whales much.

The judgment, however, was short-lived, as the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the shutdown on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the court stated that lifting the restriction would make it impossible to safeguard whales from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The government’s obligation, according to the court, is to “ensure the right whales are protected from a critical risk of mortality.”

The whales, according to the Associated Press, number less than 340 and are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear as well as being hit by large ships.

From now until January, nearly 950 square miles of the Gulf of Maine will be off-limits to lobster fishing.

Whalers brought the North Atlantic right whale to the brink of extinction by the early 1890s, according to a research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 1970, they have been protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The appeals court’s decision remanded the matter to the United States District Court for the purpose of resolving any disagreements on the removal of the prohibited gear from the restricted area. Previously, the district court determined that there was insufficient proof that whales congregate in the area on a regular basis to make it a “hot zone” for whales. According to Erica Fuller, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, the court’s judgment “confirms that eliminating entanglements by forbidding fishing in this area is important to preserving the survival of right whales.”

Commercial fishing organizations have slammed the National Marine Fisheries Service’s right whale rules, claiming they put the future of Maine’s renowned fisheries in jeopardy while failing to safeguard the whales.

According to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, the fishing limits will be challenged in court. This is a condensed version of the information.