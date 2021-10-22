The ‘living horror’ of a shopkeeper, the ‘fortunate’ survival of a father, and River of Light facts.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Every day, a local shopkeeper is subjected to yob harassment, and he has spoken out about it.

After a dispersal order was issued, residents and businesses in Huyton Village are anxiously hoping for change.

A local newsagent, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday that he had suffered considerably at the hands of these thugs in recent months.

Mum, 28, died after falling during a family holiday at Butlins.

He claimed he is often afraid and apprehensive about what he may face next, from smashing windows with rocks to tossing eggs inside the store.

The youngsters are also accused of causing “harassment, worry, and distress to the community,” according to the police.

After concluding his duty, a father of two fainted unexpectedly.

Garry Rowland, of Ellesmere Port, had just finished counting ballots for the upcoming general election when he collapsed.

He wouldn’t be alive today if it hadn’t been for an off-duty nurse using a defibrillator at Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Friday, December 13.

“There was nothing to indicate that I might suffer a heart arrest – I felt no evidence of any pain,” Garry, from Great Sutton, said.

He’s been sharing his experience to raise awareness about the value of defibrillators and to encourage owners of public access defibrillators in the North West of England to register their devices on The Circuit, a new national database.

The River of Light trail, which runs along Liverpool’s waterfront, is now open to the general public.

The Rhythm of the Light is the theme of this year’s outdoor lit trail, with each artwork inspired by the interaction between the city, music, and light.

Twelve installations by local, national, and international artists are on display at the event.

Over the next 17 evenings, you may walk along the 2km River of Light trail and see the 12 spectacular installations created by a range of artists along the way.

Last night, The Washington Newsday published a preview of the event, which you can view here.

To get the whole story. “The summary has come to an end.”