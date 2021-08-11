The Liverpool venue was ranked fifth in a list of the top 30 bars and pubs in the United Kingdom.

One of the top pubs and bars in the UK has been named in Liverpool.

Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the repeal of social distancing regulations, an increasing number of individuals have started returning to their favorite hospitality establishments.

We are fortunate in Liverpool to have such a diverse range of pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs to choose from in the city center and other popular districts such as Allerton Road and Lark Lane.

A study conducted by Games Room Specialist Liberty Games looked at TripAdvisor’s top-rated pubs and bars in each city and ranked them by the number of five-star ratings to see which establishments topped the rankings.

The Top 30 Bars and Pubs in the UK included establishments in London, Birmingham, Chester, Belfast, and other cities. Pippins Corner, which is located in Liverpool, came in fifth place.

Out of a total of 558 reviews on TripAdvisor, the Lark Lane favorite is presently the number one restaurant in Liverpool, with 511 people rating it as “great.”

Bistrot Pierre in Birmingham came in first, followed by Scarlett Green in London’s Soho, Lost and Found in Leeds, and Turtle Bay in Bristol. Then there was Pippins Corner, which received rave reviews on TripAdvisor for its “amazing service,” “chilled atmosphere,” and “beautiful little brunch location.”

“Came across this place yesterday afternoon while me and a friend were visiting Lark Lane,” one recent visitor wrote. What a location! We were served by Sarah and Shannon, who were incredibly attentive and pleasant the entire time we were there, as we sat outside in the sun. It’s a lovely setting. I’d go there again in a heartbeat and strongly suggest it!”

“Delicious cuisine at a fantastic price in a lively setting with friendly staff,” said another. And dogs are welcome! What more could we possibly want? Thank you for a wonderful evening.”