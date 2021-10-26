The Liverpool Stadium is the city’s finest concert facility and the UK’s first purpose-built boxing arena.

Boxing has long been a popular sport in the United Kingdom.

Fighting sports have drew large crowds in the UK from the Victorian era and beyond, and Liverpool is no exception.

Today, the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Dillion White dominate the headlines, yet few people realize that Liverpool was the birthplace of British boxing.

The old Liverpool Stadium was located on Pudsey Street, just off London Road, and was regarded as one of the finest boxing venues of the early twentieth century.

During the 1910s and 1920s, it was here that some of the city’s fighters established their great reputations, with the likes of British Champion Nel Tarleton having their first pro fights at the arena.

The 4,000-seat Pudsey Street stadium, which opened in July 1911, hosted boxing matches every Thursday night until it was dismantled in the 1930s to make room for the London Road Odeon.

The Pudsey Street facility was replaced by a purpose-built stadium due to the evident demand for a boxing venue in the city.

The Liverpool Stadium was built over the site of a former graveyard at Paul’s Church, near the north end of Bixteth Street, in about three months.

The stadium was the UK’s first purpose-built boxing arena, standing proudly at the far end of Exchange Station, a stone’s throw from the St George’s Quarter in an area originally occupied with warehouses.

Harmony Six, a group of boxing fans led by Major Bennett, an officer of the Amateur Boxing Association, and Johnny Best, who had worked as a promoter at the Pudsey Street stadium, funded the project, which cost £30,000 to build (about £2 million in today’s money).

The stadium, which was framed by British-made steel with a grey brick overlay, was hailed as an engineering marvel at the time.

It had been created in such a way that any of the 3,700 fans in the stadium, no matter where they sat, could see the ring clearly.

Chief architect Kenmure Kinna claimed that when developing the new stadium, he was inspired by the “saucer shape” utilized for gladiator stadiums in antiquity.

Lighting with a 35,000-candle capacity.