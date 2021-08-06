The Liverpool restaurant that has become a celebrity hangout

The Watering Can, a popular Liverpool café, has become a popular hangout for celebrities.

Hollywood heavyweights, football stars, musicians, and television presenters have all visited the Greenbank Park café.

Martin Freeman, who won Emmys and BAFTAs for his roles as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit films, Tim in the smash hit mockumentary series The Office, and Dr Watson in Sherlock, has visited The Watering Can, as has television host Amanda Lamb, who is best known for her role in A Place in the Sun.

Football hero Steven Gerrard and his wife Alex, as well as singing sensation Liz McClarnon, have visited the venue.

Locals and tourists alike frequent the café bar bistro, which has developed a dedicated following.

The Watering Can, which initially opened in April 2019 and is set among 12 acres of Victorian parkland in Greenbank Park, was recently named among the top 10% restaurants in the world by review site Trip Advisor.

Many of the Hollyoaks cast members, including Anna Passey, Nadine Mulkerrin, Jessica Fox, Tamara Wall, and Amy Conachan, enjoy it, and actress Gillian Kearney, who has appeared in shows such as Casualty, Emmerdale, Silent Witness, and the film Shirley Valentine, was recently spotted having lunch with friends.

With its glass façade, flower plantings, and unique interior and exterior finishes, The Watering Can is a picturesque place in one of Liverpool’s most beautiful parks.

The café is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

From Sunday to Thursday, The Watering Can is a walk-in only establishment, although clients seeking to dine on a Friday or Saturday evening can make a reservation by contacting 0151 319 2366.