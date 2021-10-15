The Liverpool Pleasure Rooms are returning to Olympia for a 90s nostalgia event.

Before the end of the year, Liverpool’s legendary Pleasure Rooms will host a reunion event.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the legendary club was the place to be for ravers, with thousands of people flocking to the Wolstenholme Square venue each week for party nights.

Pleasure Rooms spirit returns to Liverpool’s Olympia this December, allowing guests to relive their childhood.

Merseyside building ‘alive with ghosts’ for most haunted event

After the first event sold out and thousands of people signed up for the waiting list, club veteran Karl Gwynn decided to hold another reunion event, offering ravers another chance to reminisce about the good old days.

The closure of the Pleasure Rooms in May 2016 left a major void in Liverpool’s nightlife scene. “The Pleasure Rooms was a Liverpool institution and a beacon for the club scene,” Karl added. We have regulars who come to enjoy the environment and listen to the fantastic DJs and live MCs week after week.

“It was iconic, providing fantastic beats to everyone who came, and it was as if everyone was one giant family.” There were people who met there who are now married and have children, or who made friends there. It was a truly unique location.” The original DJs and MCs will take to the stage for a major live PA on Saturday, December 4 from 8pm to 2am at the Pleasure Rooms event at the Olympia on West Derby Road.

“This will be another fantastic Pleasure Rooms celebration in 2021, larger and better than before,” Karl remarked. We’re really looking forward to welcoming back our original DJs and MCs, as well as recreating that amazing environment on Saturday, December 4.” Everyone remembers these eight Liverpool nightclubs from the 1990s. Tickets are on sale today, and the early bird special has already sold out. Skiddle is a website where you can buy both standard and VIP tickets. Free access to the after party at Asylum, Henry Street, from 2am-6am is included with VIP tickets.