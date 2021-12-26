The Liverpool neighborhoods that may become the next Baltic Triangle.

Few people could have predicted how the Baltic Triangle would look today two decades ago.

The neighborhood, which was formerly a hub for warehouses and manufacturing near Liverpool’s ports, was affected by fading industry, and many of the spaces were left unoccupied.

Only a short distance from Liverpool’s major business sector and the Ropewalks region, a few visionaries began to grasp the area’s potential in the early 2000s.

The Baltic Triangle is Britain’s coolest neighborhood, with creative businesses and independents moving in first, followed by music venues like Camp & Furnace, 24 Kitchen Street, and Constellations shortly after.

Expansion continued to the landmark Cains brewery site, which would draw more artists with studio spaces and be the location of the extremely popular Baltic Market.

The Baltic Triangle was Liverpool’s new center at its heyday.