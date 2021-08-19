The Liverpool-linked attacker has drawn comparisons to Mohamed Salah, but a move may have to wait.

Matheus Cunha, a Brazilian international who impressed during the Olympic Games, is one of many players linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Hertha Berlin forward, who scored the opening goal in Brazil’s 2-1 World Cup final victory over Spain, has been compared to Mohamed Salah in terms of the manner both players like to play, albeit he has yet to put up the same kind of numbers as the Egyptian.

In an exclusive podcast for Blood Red Club members, German football expert Constantin Eckner ruled out a move to Liverpool this summer, but did mention how the young Brazilian could fit into Liverpool’s style of play, making him a future target.

Eckner stated, “I wouldn’t compare him to Roberto Firmino [as some have done].”

I’d prefer to compare him to Salah, not because of his goal-scoring ability, but rather because of his style.

Mohamed Salah provides FSG with a £100 million motive to negotiate a new Liverpool contract.

“On paper, he’s a winger, but he frequently drives to the goal and isn’t a classic winger who sits on the sidelines.

“He’s more of a player who will drive into the middle of the field and take on opponents. He’s quick, deft with the ball, and technically adept.

“At this point, nobody knows what will happen with Cunha in a few years.”

Last season, Hertha Berlin was documented by the same filmmakers that documented Leeds United and Sunderland, and Eckner went on record to say that the 22-year-old was the star of the Hertha side.

Cunha, on the other hand, had a different experience.

“Intriguingly enough, and not to attract any additional notice, the previous season at Hertha Berlin was covered by filmmakers – you guys are surely familiar with the films from Sunderland and Leeds,” Eckner remarked.

“Last season, the same individuals covered Hertha. Cunha is the team’s star – he’s the difference-maker because he was the star player on the previous team, I told them at the start of the season.

“It didn’t turn out nearly like that last season. I.” “The summary comes to an end.”