The Liverpool Lighthouse is poised to reopen as a community cinema after undergoing extensive renovations.

After undergoing substantial renovations, the Liverpool Lighthouse is reopening as a community cinema in Anfield.

The location used to be a Gaumont Palace Cinema, which was put together by the late Charles Brown.

The reopening plans make every attempt to preserve the cinema’s history, with the goal of keeping it as a local community gathering place.

“You are doing what Charlie Brown did back then, the cinema was more than just seeing movies, it was helping the community, going out into the community, and delivering entertainment to the community of Anfield,” Andy Brown, Charles’ grandson, said of the reopening. He would be ecstatic to hear that his legacy is currently being carried on.”

Last year, hopes of restoring the facility were unveiled, along with a crowdfunding website to fund the necessary building renovations.

Thanks to generous donations from a number of sources, the crowdfunding website has now met its total goal of £25,000, which was revealed this week.

The Mayoral Fund of Liverpool City Council donated £10,000 to the cause, while the National Lottery Awards awarded the Lighthouse a grant of $10,000.

Volunteers from Temple of Praise other Christchurch churches have also stepped forward to assist with the reopening of the theatre.

The funds will be used to transform the venue’s auditorium into an authentic movie experience, with the goal of offering accessible entertainment to the local community.

The area has been reimagined, with a new auditorium that can seat up to 430 people, a high-end sound system, a small cafe, and a variety of meeting rooms.

It is envisaged that the new Liverpool Lighthouse will provide accessible entertainment for residents in north Liverpool, particularly those who would find it difficult to get to the city center for amusement.

The local community in north Liverpool has been supportive of the restoration project, with many of the older generation hopeful that their children and grandchildren would be able to enjoy the cinema.