The Liverpool kit change for the Premier League match against Manchester City is explained.

When Liverpool takes the field against Manchester City on Sunday, they will have a significantly different look.

The Reds have teamed up with key sponsor Standard Chartered once again to replace the emblem on the front of their shirts with one that promotes the ‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’ project.

The Futuremakers program focuses on education, employability, and entrepreneurship to combat inequality and encourage greater economic inclusion for young people.

Between 2019 and 2023, the organization hopes to raise $75 million (£55 million) and donate it.

For the game against Aston Villa Women on Wednesday, October 13, Standard Chartered will replace its emblem on the Liverpool FC Women’s team’s shirts.

After the matches, Liverpool’s players will sign the limited edition shirts, which will subsequently be auctioned between October 5 and 24. Standard Chartered will match all funds raised and donate them to Futuremakers by Standard Chartered.

The Reds promoted the Futuremakers program in a similar way during last season’s home game against Leicester City and the prior season’s Anfield match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool wore their normal shirts with ‘Seeing is Believing’ written on the front during their visit to Manchester City in October 2018 – another initiative that works with Standard Chartered to combat preventable blindness.

