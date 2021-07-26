The Liverpool Empire Theatre has set a date for its reopening after a 16-month hiatus.

After more than a year of closure, Liverpool’s beloved Empire Theatre has set a date for its reopening.

After a 16-month hiatus, the Lime Street Theatre will reopen on Thursday, August 5th.

The prominent facility is well-known for presenting high-quality plays ranging from musicals and drama to opera and dance, and it has already revealed what’s coming up this season.

Liverpool will host a seaside summer event complete with deckchairs and fish and chips.

With everything from hilarious comedy and toe-tapping concerts to show-stopping musicals, the Empire’s re-opening season is sure to be one of the best yet.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is scheduled to thrill Liverpool audiences in September, is already on the books.

Heathers and Hairspray, as well as Magic Goes Wrong and Rock of Ages, will be released in August and September, respectively.

Looking ahead, Christmas is likely to be extra spectacular this year, as Dreamgirls perform for the first time in Liverpool in December.

The Empire’s theatre director, Diane Belding, remarked, “We are overjoyed to announce our reopening plans.” We’ve been missing live theater and our audiences terribly. The outpouring of love from our community over the last few months has impacted our entire crew.

“We’ve witnessed how much live theatre has been missed in the region, and we can’t wait to provide some much-needed entertainment to the people of Merseyside in the safest way possible.”

Even though the venue was closed, the Empire’s creative learning team worked hard to ensure that there was still an engaging program of activities available.

The team creates opportunities and experiences in the community that engage, educate, and empower people of all abilities, ages, genders, and ethnicities. Drag Queen Story-Time, a free children’s event in partnership with Homotopia, and a soon-to-be-released dance video showcasing upcoming dancers from the region are among the community projects.

“The arts play such an essential role in the health and wellbeing of our society,” said Natalie Flynn, the Empire’s senior creative learning manager. We’ve been able to stay connected thanks to the Theatre Trust’s kind support and the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.” “The summary comes to an end.”