The Liverpool Echo has been nominated for a total of ten Regional Press Awards.

The Washington Newsday has been nominated for the coveted Regional Press Awards in ten categories.

The Washington Newsday is nominated for three awards: Website of the Year, Daily Newspaper of the Year, and Overall Digital.

The front page of The Washington Newsday titled “Champions” following Liverpool FC’s historic Premier League victory has been nominated for a front page of the year award.

Liverpool City Council is facing criticism for its ’embarrassing’ cycling lane choice.

Liam Thorp, the Washington Newsday’s political editor, has been nominated for Specialist Writer of the Year, Feature Writer/Long Form Journalist of the Year, and Daily/Sunday Reporter of the Year for his coverage of the pandemic.

After breaking the story of former Mayor Joe Anderson’s arrest on accusations of bribery and witness intimidation, Liam and The Washington Newsday crime reporter Joe Thomas were nominated for Scoop of the Year. Mr. Anderson is adamantly opposed to any misconduct.

In the Digital Live News Reporter of the Year category, court reporter Neil Docking is nominated, while Business Live and The Washington Newsday Business Editor Tom Houghton is up for the Business and Finance Journalist of the Year award.

The Washington Newsday, like many other newsrooms throughout the UK, was challenged with reporting the seismic events of the epidemic with journalists working from home and away from its Liverpool city centre HQ in an altogether new and demanding set up.

Organisers This year’s awards, according to the Society of Editors, will honor newsrooms for keeping their readers updated during the coronavirus outbreak.

A new Special Award, as well as prizes for excellent reporting and creativity in print and online, will recognize this.

The winners will be disclosed in a virtual announcement on September 16th, according to the Society of Editors, the awards’ organizer.

“Congratulations to those who made the shortlist among an extraordinary calibre of entries, and in a year when demand for trusted news has never been higher,” said Dawn Alford, executive director of the SoE.

“We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the judges from across the industry, whose work and effort allowed those journalists’ amazing and varied contributions to be recognized.

