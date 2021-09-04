The Liverpool Digital Music Festival will be back in October with an in-person event.

The Liverpool Digital Music Festival will return in October, according to the festival’s website.

The festival will be a hybrid event, with attendees having the option to attend in person or watch through live broadcast.

St Barnabas Church, located on Liverpool’s famed Penny Lane, will host the three-day festival.

Last year, the LDMF began as an online-only event that would take place over four days in May 2020, with over 100 musicians participating.

The event was live streamed from four of Liverpool’s venues, including the M&S Bank Arena, for the second installment in August 2020.

The forthcoming festival follows LDM Rise, an online event for 18-24 year olds that took place in February of this year.

More than 160 artists have performed at the Liverpool Digital Music Festival thus far, including popular singer Jamie Webster, Liverpool bands SPINN and RATS, as well as Zuzu and Phil Jones.

The festival is being held in support of Merseyside Youth Association, which assists young people from all around Merseyside with a variety of programs, including music creating and development.

The LDMF will be held over three days, beginning on October 7 and ending on October 9.

The festival has teamed with the SAE Institute, which will provide equipment and expertise for the event while also giving its students hands-on experience with live music production.

Applications for the Liverpool Digital Music Festival are officially open, and musicians have until September 15th at midnight to submit their applications. Artists of all ages, genres, and levels of experience are encouraged to apply.

Click here to learn more about LDMF or to apply to perform at this year’s event.