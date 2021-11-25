The Liverpool City Council has been exposed, and a ‘risk to life’ weather and encrochat suspect has been identified.

Government commissioners reviewing Liverpool Council’s work have expressed concern about the local authority’s financial predicament as well as how basic, day-to-day jobs are handled.

Following a harsh government inspection report earlier this year, which was requested after a police corruption probe related to the authority, four Whitehall Commissioners were assigned to the local council.

Former Mayor Joe Anderson was arrested as a result of the probe, though he has since stepped down and denies any wrongdoing.

Along with the Commissioners, who were appointed in June, his replacements, Mayor Joanne Anderson and Chief Executive Tony Reeves, have been seeking to improve the floundering council.

However, in their first report since coming in the city, the Commissioners have revealed the scope of the council’s difficulties.

As Storm Arwen rolls over the region, Liverpool is expected to be hammered by strong winds and heavy rain.

With the coming of Storm Arwen this weekend, the Met Office has issued a “risk to life” weather warning for the city.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are probable,” the weather warning stated.

“There may be some damage to trees, temporary constructions, and buildings, such as roof tiles blown off.”

After an EncroChat swoop, authorities have named a suspect.

Gary Moffatt, of Stockbridge Village’s The Spinney, was charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as selling or transferring a prohibited firearm or ammunition.

The accusations are part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national probe into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat.

“We have charged a 33-year-old man with conspiracy to provide cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as selling or transferring a prohibited weapon or ammunition,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.