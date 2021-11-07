The Liverpool church that permits sex work to be performed on its premises.

In response to complaints from residents, a Liverpool church has revealed why it allows sex workers to operate on its property.

The Sheil Road section of Kensington is the city’s most well-known sex work area, with a portion of it taking place in the car park of All Saints Church, which is located on the corner of Sheil Road and Molyneux Road and keeps its gates open at night.

A local citizen who lives near the church recently contacted us to express her concerns about the activities that occur on the grounds at night, including photos of drug paraphernalia and used condoms.

Where would a new ‘fast transit’ route in Liverpool City Centre run?

This local citizen stated: “I live behind All Saints Church, on Sheil Road in Liverpool.

“There is an ongoing problem with sex work and narcotics in the vicinity, and All Saints Church is sadly keeping their gates open for the females to use on a nightly basis.

“I’ve complained to the church about what’s going on and what the kids in the back bedrooms of the houses are hearing and seeing at night, but they’re uninterested. The gates will never be locked, was the statement.” In light of these concerns, we reached out to the church to learn more about its position and the logic behind its choice to keep the gates open.

According to a spokeswoman for All Saints Church in Kensington, the decision was made based on the church’s principles and values, as well as its goal to help people.

The church said in a statement: “All Saints Church Kensington believes that all persons are created equal in the eyes of God and want to provide a safe haven for those in need. For many years, members of the church community have worked with sex workers in the community to provide support, God’s love, and an alternate path in life.

“That is why, in addition to providing food and emotional support, we collaborate with organizations such as Armistead and Addaction to provide expert assistance to this vulnerable population. This is effective. Many women have just transitioned from sex industry to rehabilitation.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”