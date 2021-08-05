The Liverpool Christmas Markets will be back in 2021, with a new venue.

The Christmas markets in Liverpool will return in 2021, but in a new site.

The location of the market in 2021 will be different than prior years, according to documents filed to the council’s culture and tourism select committee.

Despite attempts to alter it so that it could go on in some manner, Liverpool’s Christmas Market was cancelled last year owing to the epidemic.

The event was eventually canceled due to the implementation of higher-level Covid restrictions in December.

The market was supposed to be held this year on the newly refurbished Lime Street plateau, near to St George’s Hall.

The market has previously been held in a similar location, but this year would have been the first since Lime Street and the surrounding neighborhood were completely renovated.

However, due to delays with the Lime Street construction, the market has been relocated to nearby William Brown Street and St John’s Gardens this year.

“The Christmas Market was scheduled to take place on the Plateau and the new Lime Street Public Realm area in 2021,” according to a report to councillors.

“As a backup plan, the Christmas Market will shift to St Johns Gardens and William Brown Street in 2021, and we’re working with important partners including BID, NML, and Mktg Liverpool to take use of all of the operational and promotional opportunities that this presents.”

No additional information regarding the market, such as its size or operating days, has been revealed.

Last November, when the council announced the closure of last year’s market, then-deputy mayor Wendy Simon stated that the council’s goal was to have a “substantially expanded” market in 2021.