The Liverpool charity was deemed to have “no strengths” in a highly damning evaluation.

An official assessment by a regulatory agency slammed the trustees and senior management team of a well-known Liverpool charity.

Following an inspection in late June 2017, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services, and Skills (Ofsted) published its report on the North Liverpool Regeneration Company (NLRCo).

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, Liverpool City Council published facts concerning payments to NLRCo, reigniting interest in the organization.

NLRCO was awarded £134,802.26 by the local authority between 2013 and 2020, according to the local authority. Liverpool Council also paid NLRCo £3,709,370.00, which included a £3.5 million amount for land used to build the new Merseyside Police headquarters.

The charity’s trustees and senior leadership team were singled out in the Ofsted report as having “no strengths,” according to the report.

NLRCo said it was still committed to training young people in the north Liverpool area, according to a representative.

Trustees, managers, and leaders had presided over a severe fall in standards, according to the Ofsted assessment.

The board of trustees had failed to hold leaders and management accountable for the downturn.

The safeguarding arrangements were “ineffective.”

It was discovered that security and safety were ‘inadequate.’ Inspectors were permitted to enter into a training room three times without being challenged in any way.

Inspectors discovered that standards had deteriorated.

Only a small percentage of apprentices progressed to full-time employment.

Managers failed to offer “impartial information, advice, and direction” to apprentices.

The report recommended that the leadership make a number of changes. They were as follows: Their safeguarding officer should be given training so that they can “competently” carry out their duties. An examination of the security arrangements All safeguarding concerns are recorded. Apprentices are made more aware of the dangers of “radicalization” by the staff. NLRCo was identified in the report as a non-profit organization that specialized in offering childcare and construction apprenticeships. North Liverpool was ranked in the top 10% most poor areas in England, according to the survey.

"NLRCo is currently delivering training and managing contracts and has done so continuously since 2017," a spokesman for the registered charity stated.