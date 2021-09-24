The Liverpool Caribbean Centre is getting closer to reopening thanks to a new board.

After forming a new management committee, the Merseyside Caribbean Centre in Liverpool 8 is on track to reopen its doors to the Caribbean and wider community.

The Liverpool African Caribbean Grassroots Initiative (LACRI) is the name given to the new committee, and interim secretary Alan Crawford told The Washington Newsday, “Our board goes by the name LACGI and is registered on Companies House, but the centre will always be named the Caribbean Centre.”

After its establishment in 1977, the community began to refer to it by this name.

The centre has been closed since 2013, due to financing concerns, and efforts have been made to reopen it over time.

“Many people in the community have wonderful recollections of the Caribbean Centre,” Alan remarked. It’s the city’s last community center of its kind, the final asset that people of African-Caribbean origin have, and it’s critical that we save it.”

In an era of limited financing and service cuts across the country, this has resulted in a lengthy process of achieving the necessary conditions for reopening as a functioning community center.

Despite the lack of immediate funding, Alan spoke of the strong sense of community and how local businesses and craftsmen gave their time, materials, and resources to complete many of the necessary repairs.

This saved the centre thousands of pounds in building materials and labor costs, allowing it to operate considerably sooner than if it had to raise those funds on its own.

“We want to maintain the place’s history and legacy, and make sure the center remains here for the future generation,” Alan added.

The board now has six members, and efforts are being made to improve and expand it, as well as the existing volunteers and advisers.

"Our first goal is to negotiate a lease with the council and execute (additional) building renovations, for which we may need to raise considerable sums of money," Alan stated when asked about the most pressing challenges the center confronts in reopening. Our goal is to go from there."