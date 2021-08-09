The Liverpool bar that “brought up” The Beatles continues to inspire new musicians 60 years later.

It’s one of Liverpool’s best-kept secrets among tourists who come to see the city.

If you’re an ancient soul who feels like they were born in the wrong period, the Jacaranda on Slater Street is the place to go.

The venue, which was founded by Allen Williams in the 1950s, is linked to the birth of the Merseybeat phenomenon in the 1960s.

Its owner, who had an ear for talent, went on to become the first manager of The Beatles.

With an active record label, live music venue, bar, and record store, the venue maintains the heart and soul of the city’s music culture after more than 60 years.

On 2Chill, a website where users can propose places to eat, drink, stay, do, and chill, it received a four-star rating.

William Whitby, a member of 2Chill, praises “The Jac’s” listening booths and energetic atmosphere.

“All of the best musicians used to pass through the doors of the Jacaranda during the Merseybeat era in the 1960s,” he claimed.

“Today, it’s still a fun and lively place to drink, with helpful service and fascinating people to chat with.

“On weekends, the bar is constantly active and bustling, serving cocktails and a range of beers.

“I really liked the nice touch of having a venue downstairs in the basement and a record shop upstairs with listening booths because it really emphasizes the pub’s importance and links with music.” The venue, which is still on a mission to provide a stage for emerging artists, hosts open mic nights every Thursday and Sunday, as well as live bands every Friday and Saturday.

Jacaranda Record Store, on the first floor, combines vinyl, coffee, and alcoholic beverages with record players sunk into tables for a unique, personal listening experience.

But that’s not all: the store also houses a Voice-o-graph recording equipment from 1948, which records tracks directly to vinyl. It’s one of just two open to the public in the globe, making it a must-see for music fans.