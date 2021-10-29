The Lincoln Project claims it sent people to Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus with tiki torches.

The Lincoln Project claimed responsibility for a protest outside of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus in Virginia, which referenced the 2017 Charlottesville tragedy.

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians of what happened four years ago in Charlottesville, the Republican Party’s endorsement of those beliefs, and Glenn Youngkin’s inability to condemn it,” the Lincoln Project said in a statement.

The “white supremacist” hoax at Youngkin’s campaign rally today is credited to the Lincoln Project. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/h18Sfk5AUC Terry McAuliffe, a Democratic candidate and former governor of Virginia, had denied any role in the tiki torch incident in front of Youngkin’s campaign bus.

“‘President Trump embodies so much of why I am running,’ Glenn Younkin said. Youngkin proves it every day by attempting to divide Virginians by utilizing racial code phrases like Critical Race Theory and advocating for a ban on the teaching of America’s only Black Novel laureate, James Baldwin “The Lincoln Project issued a statement.

It went on like this, “The Lincoln Project has launched advertising condemning the violence in Charlottesville and Glenn Youngkin’s refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides.” This contrast will be highlighted in broadcast films on our social media platforms, as well as at Youngkin rallies.” “We’re all in for Glenn,” these men said as they approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it came up. They’re standing in front of the bus as his Guadalajara campaign event gets underway. @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — @holmes reports (@holmes reports) 29th of October, 2021 This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.