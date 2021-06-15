The limit of 30 wedding guests has been lifted, but the no-dancing and no-masks laws have not changed.

Weddings can begin on June 21 with no restrictions on the number of attendees, while other limits will apply.

There will be no limit on the number of people attending receptions or ceremonies, whether they are held indoors or outdoors.

Instead, capacity restrictions will be the maximum number of people that a location can hold while remaining Covid-secure.

The government has issued a warning to residents of Liverpool City Region to “minimize travel” in and out of the city.

The 30-person limit will be waived for weddings held on private land, including gardens, although organisers will be required to complete a risk assessment.

After months of uncertainty, weddings with hundreds of guests will be able to take place.

Other restrictions on weddings, such as the prohibition on singing and dancing, will stay in effect until the roadmap’s Step Four is implemented.

At various moments during the wedding, guests will be required to wear masks.

Indoor venues will require visitors to sit at tables of no more than six people, and dance floors will be turned off unless for the “first dance.”

To be considered “outdoors,” marquees on private property must have two sides that are open.

Except for deathbed marriages, which can have up to 30 guests, the limitation of six indoors still applies to weddings in private houses.