The lights on Liverpool’s Church Street Christmas tree will be turned on tonight.

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Mary Rasmussen, will formally light the Christmas tree lights on the street, and she will be joined by a very special guest.

After winning the first council employee competition named ‘Mission Christmas,’ Private Sector Housing Enforcement Officer Jacki Howarth was picked to choose Liverpool’s official Christmas tree.

The competition was to identify the most merry council employee, and Jacki won after informing the judges that she still looks forward to Christmas despite a family bereavement two years ago during the holiday season.

Jackie chose a 55-foot Norwegian Spruce from a Christmas Tree Farm in the West Midlands a few weeks ago and will be present when the tree’s lights are turned on with the Mayor.

The Christmas tree on Church Street will have 14,000 low-energy LED lights and 400 baubles. This evening, Thursday November 25, around 4.45 p.m., the lights will be turned on.